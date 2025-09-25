DeGrom didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out eight.

With the Rangers out of the playoff hunt, it wasn't surprising to see deGrom's night end after he threw only 74 pitches. However, it was still a fine performance from the All-Star right-hander, who tossed at least five frames while yielding one run or zero for the 12th time in 30 outings this season. DeGrom isn't scheduled to pitch again this season, though fantasy managers have to be pleased by the fact that the oft-injured righty hurled 172.2 innings, his most since 2019. He'll close the campaign with an outstanding 2.97 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 185:37 K:BB.