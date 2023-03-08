Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said DeGrom (side) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athleticreports.
The right-hander is expected to toss around 30 pitches in the session and remains "on schedule" for the start of the regular season, despite having not pitched in a Cactus League game yet. Though all updates offered by Bochy and deGrom have suggested that the side injury that first cropped up in late February isn't a concern, it's understandable if fantasy managers are skeptical after the two-time Cy Young Award winner's injury-plagued 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Those who haven't drafted yet will want to keep a close eye on reports with deGrom after Wednesday's live session. If he sticks to a normal schedule of four days off before facing hitters again, deGrom could make his spring debut as soon as next Monday versus the Diamondbacks.
