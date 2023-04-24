DeGrom (2-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and zero walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out 11.

DeGrom dispelled any worries fantasy managers had about the wrist injury that forced him out of his last start after four innings, striking out 11 batters while giving up just one run over six innings Sunday. After sporting a 4.32 ERA in his first three starts, DeGrom has recovered nicely with just one earned run combined in his last two appearances while recording 14.51 K/9 on the season.