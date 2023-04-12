DeGrom struck out nine and allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks across seven innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Royals. He did not factor in the decision.

The veteran right-hander surrendered single tallies in the third and fourth innings, but he gave up just three singles across his other five frames. After an ugly debut for the Rangers during which he allowed five runs, deGrom has given up just three earned runs with a 20:2 K:BB in 13 innings over his last two starts.