DeGrom took a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.

That makes it back-to-back starts for deGrom of at least six innings and two runs or fewer allowed. The veteran right-hander did serve up a pair of home runs Saturday, which is a bit surprising after he gave up just one homer in his prior nine outings. He'll try to further improve on a career-worst 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 174:38 K:BB over 143.1 innings in his next scheduled appearance versus the Diamondbacks.