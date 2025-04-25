DeGrom didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Athletics after allowing two runs on six hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

DeGrom was able to keep the ball in the yard at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park, and this was his second start of the year where he didn't lend a free pass. The star right-hander also induced 12 whiffs Thursday. The Rangers are being careful with the oft-injured deGrom's workload, as he's reached the 90-pitch threshold in just one his first five outings. DeGrom holds a strong 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 27 innings ahead of his next scheduled appearance, currently set to come at home against these same Athletics.