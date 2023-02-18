DeGrom (side) won't throw a bullpen session Sunday but will play catch and go through fielding drills, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom is dealing with some side tightness early in camp, and while the issue is a very common one for pitchers to experience at this stage of spring, it's brought extra scrutiny given deGrom's talent level and lengthy recent injury history. The Rangers have suggested he would be able to pitch through the problem in the regular season, but there's no reason to push things with Opening Day still nearly six weeks away. DeGrom will take part in some activities Sunday with an eye towards potentially throwing a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday.