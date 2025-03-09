DeGrom threw two scoreless innings against the Royals in Saturday's Cactus League game, striking out three batters.

Making his first appearance of the spring, deGrom threw 31 pitches and didn't allow a baserunner. He struck out both Kyle Isbel and Bobby Witt to open the contest and finished his day off with a strikeout of Tyler Gentry. DeGrom's fastball touched 98 mph, and his slider and curveball looked sharp. The Rangers are going to slowly ramp things up with deGrom, and he's scheduled to again take the mound Thursday against the Giants. He's likely looking at 40-45 pitches in his next start, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. The oft-injured right-hander is expected to open the regular season at the back end of Texas' rotation.