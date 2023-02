DeGrom (side) isn't expected to pitch during the Rangers' first week of Cactus League games, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom was removed from workouts for four days with tightness in his side but is scheduled to resume on-field activity Sunday. The Rangers are exhibiting an abundance of caution with the right-hander, and Grant notes that deGrom's initial action may come in "B" games or intra-squad games, where the environment is more controlled.