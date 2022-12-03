DeGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The contract includes a conditional sixth year that would make the deal worth $222 million. He has a full no-trade clause. The commitment from ownership in Texas has been quite impressive, as they committed $556 million to Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray last offseason. DeGrom unsurprisingly opted for a longer contract, as durability is the only question mark with him. The 34-year-old righty logged a 3.08 ERA, 2.13 FIP and 0.75 WHIP in 64.1 innings last season with the Mets after dealing with a shoulder injury for the first four months. He dealt with an elbow injury in 2021. According to the Statcast park factors, Globe Life Field is the 19th most hitter-friendly park while Citi Field ranked 26th, so it's a slight park downgrade and a major supporting cast downgrade.