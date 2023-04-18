DeGrom (wrist) will be re-evaluated Tuesday and hopes to make his next start this weekend against the Athletics, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He said the wrist soreness that popped up early in his start Monday against the Royals got a bit worse as the night wore on and he didn't want to change his mechanics and create a bigger issue for himself. DeGrom said after the game that he could have kept pitching and hopes to make his next start, but more information on his status will become available after he's re-evaluated. Before departing Monday's 4-0 victory, deGrom struck out five and issued one walk over four shutout no-hit innings, but he didn't work long enough to qualify for the win.