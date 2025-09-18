DeGrom (12-8) took the loss against Houston on Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

DeGrom struggled from the outset, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk in the first inning. The veteran hurler then gave up a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth, marking the second time in his past three starts that he's yielded multiple long balls. DeGrom did record a decent 11 whiffs and six punchouts, but he continued what has been just a so-so second half. He didn't give up more than four runs in any of his 19 starts prior to the All-Star break, but in the second half he's allowed five runs on three separate occasions through 10 outings. That's brought his ERA up from 2.32 at the break to 3.01 after Wednesday's loss.