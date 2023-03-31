DeGrom allowed five earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven across 3.2 innings in Thursday's win over the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

DeGrom was making his Rangers' debut, though things didn't go as planned as he allowed at least one run in three of the four innings he pitched. All six of the hits he allowed went for extra bases, one of which was a two-run homer by Alec Bohm. On the other hand, deGrom did show flashes of his usual dominance by striking out seven on 13 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes across 73 pitches. While it was far from his best performance, it's way too early to grow concerned about deGrom's potential to produce moving forward.