Texas placed deGrom on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation.
The Rangers are recalling Yerry Rodriguez from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding transaction. This comes after deGrom left Friday's start against the Yankees after dealing with tightness in his right forearm, and unsurprisingly the result is another stint on the injured list for the right-hander. The good news is there doesn't appear to be structural damage for deGrom, so he could be back in the rotation in the middle of May if everything goes well.