Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Imaging reveals good news

Imaging on deGrom's injured right triceps Saturday revealed positive news, but the right-hander may not make his next scheduled start, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com reports.

The imaging revealed nothing more serious than fatigue, which was the hoped-for outcome Thursday, when deGrom was removed from a start against the Angels. That's obviously good news for the Rangers, but DeGrom could miss his next start scheduled for Wednesday against the Nationals. Texas manager Skip Schumaker didn't sound overly optimistic but hasn't ruled it out. "I guess it's possible," the manager said. "I don't know how realistic it is, but I think it's always possible. We haven't ruled it out completely." Options to replace deGrom next Wednesday include Jack Leiter (ankle), Jordan Montgomery and Cal Quantrill.