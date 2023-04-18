The Rangers announced that deGrom left Monday's start against the Royals with right wrist soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He allowed no runs and no hits over four innings with one walk and five strikeouts before exiting.

It was a dominant effort for deGrom before exiting with 39-of-58 pitches landing for strikes. Dane Dunning took over in relief for the right-hander. The Rangers are calling his exit precautionary, but fantasy managers will want to pay close attention to see if the wrist soreness will require the ace to miss any amount of time.