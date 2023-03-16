DeGrom (side) is likely to be on a pitch count to start the season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Texas manager Bruce Bochy indicated both deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi (side) may be restricted to 75-80 pitches initially. That means guys like Dane Dunning, Glenn Otto or Cole Ragans could paired with the starters. DeGrom recently threw two innings in a minor-league game and is ramping up for the regular season.
