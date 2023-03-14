DeGrom (side) struck out five and allowed one run over two innings during his start in a minor-league spring game Monday and said afterward that he believes he'll be available to start the Rangers' regular-season opener March 30 versus the Phillies, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. "That's up to [the Rangers' coaching staff]" deGrom said after Monday's start. "I'm here to help us win. If it falls that I'm on Opening Day, that's a huge honor."

DeGrom's spring debut was delayed after he had his throwing program slowed down early in spring training when he experienced left side tightness, but he looked to be healthy and as dialed in as ever Monday while using all four of his pitches in the outing. The lone run he allowed came on a fluky inside-the-park home run, and deGrom was able to rebound swiftly thereafter and closed the start on a high note, coming away especially pleased with how he threw his changeup and curveball. DeGrom went on to throw an additional 26 pitches in the bullpen following the two-inning appearance, so he looks like he'll be on pace to handle something resembling a normal workload by the time the regular season begins even if he only makes one or two more starts in spring training.