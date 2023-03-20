DeGrom allowed two hits and struck out four over three scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Mariners.

DeGrom made his Cactus League debut after being brought along slowly from a side injury. The right-hander looked sharp his first time out, hitting 100 mph twice in three innings while the fastball consistently clocked in at 97-99 mph, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. DeGrom worked around a first-inning triple, getting a couple of punch-outs, then left a runner stranded in the third following a leadoff single. He threw 34 pitches (28 strikes) during an efficient outing then tossed more pitches in the bullpen to get his work in. There's time for at least one more Cactus League outing, and deGrom is expected to be on a restricted pitch count to start the regular season.