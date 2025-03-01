DeGrom will make his first Cactus League start Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom is also set to throw his first round of live batting practice Saturday after spending the past few weeks throwing bullpen sessions. The veteran right-hander will have slightly less than three weeks after his first spring appearance to ramp up for Opening Day, and missing most of the last two seasons makes it even more likely he begins the season under some workload restrictions.