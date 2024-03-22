The Rangers placed deGrom (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Friday.
It's a procedural transaction for deGrom as he continues his rehab from last June's Tommy John surgery. The 35-year-old began a throwing program in mid-February but still has a long road ahead as he builds his arm strength back up.
