DeGrom (elbow) remains limited to playing light catch and there is no timetable for when he will be cleared to throw off a mound, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

"We're going very easy with it and testing it out," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. While deGrom is eligible to return from the injured list Sunday, it's clear that it's going to take longer than that, perhaps much longer. Understandably, the Rangers want to proceed very cautiously with the prized right-hander as he works his way back from right elbow inflammation. Dane Dunning got the first start in deGrom's place and could take multiple more turns.