DeGrom (side) felt good during his workout Sunday and appears on track to continue his throwing program Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Shortly after reporting to the Rangers for his first spring training with his new organization, deGrom experienced left side tightness in a bullpen session, resulting in the coaching staff shutting him down for workouts for a few days. Fortunately, the minor side injury looks to be mostly in the rear-view mirror at this point, and if he can get back on the mound within the next day or two, he shouldn't find himself too far behind the Rangers' other starting pitchers once Cactus League play opens next weekend. Though deGrom isn't expected to pitch during the Rangers' first week of spring games, that's likely in deference to his status as the staff ace rather than any legitimate concern about his injury. Instead, expect the Rangers to use the first week of spring games to get longer evaluations on some of the pitchers who are fighting for spots on the Opening Day roster.