deGrom (11-7) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, surrendering three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings.

deGrom opened the night in dominant fashion, striking out the side in the first inning before a clean second, but his outing would unravel as the game went on. The right-hander gave up solo homers to Christian Walker in the third and Yordan Alvarez in the fifth before exiting in the sixth with two runners on, leaving him two outs shy of what would have been his first quality start since August 9. Despite piling up 47 strikeouts in his last seven outings, deGrom has dropped five of his six decisions during that span. The 37-year-old now owns a 2.78 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 169:35 K:BB through 155.2 innings and will look to bounce back in his next scheduled start against the high-powered Mets.