Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Scratched Sunday due to glute strain

DeGrom will not make his scheduled start against the Astros on Sunday due to a mild left glute strain, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Friday that he's not sure whether deGrom will be available "right away" following the All-Star break, and a stint on the 15-day injured list is a real possibility for the veteran right-hander. No longer starting Sunday, DeGrom will enter the All-Star break with a 7-5 record over 18 starts along with a 3.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 122:22 K:BB across 100.2 innings. The Rangers should have a clearer idea of deGrom's recovery timeline once he undergoes more tests.