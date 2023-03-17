DeGrom (side) will make his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Rangers, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom looked good in a start against minor leaguers earlier this week, striking out five while allowing one run over two innings. He figures to be ready for three innings Sunday as he ramps up for the start of the regular season. Manager Bruce Bochy has said that deGrom will likely be on a 75-80 pitch count at the beginning of the regular season after missing so much time this spring with side tightness.