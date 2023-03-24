DeGrom has been named the Rangers' Opening Day starter on March 30 against the Phillies, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom isn't going to be fully stretched out after dealing with a side issue for much of this spring, as he will be limited to around 75-80 pitches against Philadelphia. He's made just one official Cactus League start but should be in line for one more tune-up Saturday.