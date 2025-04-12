deGrom didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners after allowing three runs on three hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out four.

The star right-hander wasn't at his best Friday, giving up two solo home runs and failing to throw a clean inning. Through three starts (14.2 innings), deGrom has a 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB. The Rangers are being cautious with the oft-injured deGrom's workload to begin the season, and he'll be looking to reach the 90-pitch threshold for the first time this year in a home matchup against the Angels in the middle of next week.