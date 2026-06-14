Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Six strong innings in no-decision

DeGrom took a no-decision Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out five.

That's now back-to-back quality starts for deGrom and six on the year so far. The 37-year-old right-hander was shaky in May, posting a 5.72 ERA last month, but he's given up only a pair of runs over his past three starts in June (17 innings) to go with a 19:3 K:BB during that stretch. DeGrom will take a steady 3.17 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 89:15 K:BB across 76.2 frames into his next scheduled outing at home against the Padres.