Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that deGrom will begin the season at "the back end" of the rotation, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

He's expected to make his first regular season start either on Mar. 30 versus the Cubs or Mar. 31 against the Reds. DeGrom is considered healthy, but the Rangers are simply allowing the two-time Cy Young winner ample time to build up after he missed most of the last two seasons while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. The 36-year-old will make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Rockies and will be built up to five innings by his final spring outing.