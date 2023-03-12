DeGrom (side) will start a minor-league spring training game on the back fields Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander won't start Monday's Cactus League contest as previously rumored, but he'll still see game action. He's working his way back from left side tightness and sat around 98-99 mph during a 35-pitch session of live batting practice last week. Assuming all goes well Monday, deGrom could gain full clearance shortly thereafter, though it's possible he'll still begin the campaign with a limited workload.

