DeGrom (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one earned on two hits and two walks over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out 11.

DeGrom was perfect through four, striking out eight of the first 12 batters he faced, but he got into trouble in the fifth after allowing a leadoff double to Ryan Mountcastle. Two runs came around to score in the inning, but deGrom was charged with only one earned due to an error from Marcus Semien. The veteran ace allowed a leadoff walk to Adley Rutschman in the sixth but escaped the inning with two more strikeouts. It was certainly a nice bounce back performance for deGrom, who faltered in his Ranger debut, and there's no reason to except his poor outing on Opening Day was anything but an outlier. DeGrom is scheduled to pitch next Tuesday against Kansas City.