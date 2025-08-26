DeGrom (10-6) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

After having his previous start skipped due to shoulder fatigue, deGrom looked healthy in throwing 90 pitches (56 strikes) over five frames. He pitched pretty well, racking up 15 whiffs and seven punchouts while allowing just two runs, but the Rangers couldn't back him up with any run support. Assuming deGrom recovers well from the start, there's no indication that he'll need to skip another turn in the rotation as the Rangers make a final push toward a wild-card spot. He's slated for a road matchup against the Athletics this weekend.