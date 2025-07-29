DeGrom (10-3) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

The ace wasn't at his sharpest Monday, surrendering a two-run homer to light-hitting Kevin Newman in the third inning and a solo shot to Taylor Ward in the sixth inning. DeGrom's final outing of July ended on a sour note, but he had been dominant since June 1, entering the start with a 6-0 record, 2.13 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over nine starts and 55 innings.