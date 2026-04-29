DeGrom (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five over six innings.

DeGrom surrendered an RBI double to Cody Bellinger in the first inning before settling in and dominating the Yankees' lineup. The right-hander went on to retire 16 of the next 18 batters he faced before his exit, but he ultimately took the loss due to Cam Schlittler's performance on the other side, as Schlittler held Texas scoreless over six innings. DeGrom continues to pitch at an elite level, allowing just four runs across his last five starts while posting a 33:7 K:BB over that span. The 37-year-old now owns a 2.01 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 31.1 innings this season, and as long as he stays healthy -- something fantasy managers are closely watching after years of uncertainty -- deGrom remains one of the most dominant arms in the league. He's slated for a rematch with New York in his next scheduled start.