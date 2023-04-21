DeGrom (wrist) is throwing a bullpen Friday with the intent to pitch against the Athletics on Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As Grant points out there's been nothing finalized, but it appears that deGrom will make his scheduled start against Oakland as long as everything goes well in the bullpen session. The right-hander was dominant over four innings against the Royals on Monday before leaving with right wrist soreness. Fantasy players will want to keep a close eye, but it does appear the ace will be on the bump against a very beatable Oakland lineup over the weekend.