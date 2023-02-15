Rangers general manager Chris Young said Wednesday that DeGrom felt tightness in his left side during a bullpen session earlier this week and won't throw again for another day or two, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Though anything remotely injury related pertaining to deGrom is sure to sound the alarms of fantasy managers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic relays that the Rangers said that the side issue isn't serious and would be something the star right-hander would be able to pitch through during the regular season. However, because spring training just got underway in addition to the abnormally cold weather in Arizona at this time of the year, Young said that the Rangers opted to delay deGrom's next throwing session out of "an abundance of caution." Those invested in deGrom will still want to check back on the news over the next few days to ensure that he did in fact resume his throwing program, as Young suggested will be the case.