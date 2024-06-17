DeGrom (elbow) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The session contained only fastballs and marked the first time deGrom has thrown off a mound since he underwent Tommy John surgery last June. Everything went according to plan, and deGrom will continue to the ramp-up process as he eyes a return from the 60-day injured list sometime in the second half of the season.