DeGrom (elbow) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
The session contained only fastballs and marked the first time deGrom has thrown off a mound since he underwent Tommy John surgery last June. Everything went according to plan, and deGrom will continue to the ramp-up process as he eyes a return from the 60-day injured list sometime in the second half of the season.
