DeGrom (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to throw another Friday when the team is in Toronto, MLB.com reports.

DeGrom is estimated to have thrown between 40 and 45 pitches and had three up-and-downs Tuesday. "He looked good," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's pretty cool to watch how effortless it is, hitting 94 or 95 mph." Following Friday's session in Toronto, he'll throw a few live BP sessions before going out on rehab shortly after the trade deadline.