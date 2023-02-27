DeGrom (side) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.
Texas manager Bruce Bochy said deGrom is on schedule for the regular season, after the right-hander threw his second bullpen session. The Rangers want deGrom to throw one live batting practice session before appearing in a spring game -- two bullpens and one live BP session has been the practice for all Texas starters thus far.
