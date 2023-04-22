DeGrom (wrist) threw a bullpen session Friday, but the Rangers have yet to confirm that he'll be able to start Sunday versus the Athletics, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that he'll have a better idea about deGrom's availability Saturday. DeGrom was removed from a start earlier this week with right wrist soreness after tossing four no-hit innings.
