DeGrom (wrist) will be re-evaluated Tuesday and hopes to make his next start this weekend against the Athletics, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He said the wrist soreness popped up early in his start Monday against the Royals and it got a bit worse as the outing wore on and he didn't want to change his mechanics and create a bigger issue for himself. DeGrom told reporters after the game that he could have kept pitching and hopes to make his next start, but we should learn more after he is re-evaluated.