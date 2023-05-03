DeGrom (elbow) is slated to begin playing catch during the Rangers' May 5-14 road trip, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

When exactly he'll play catch during the road trip isn't clear, but it's good news that it's coming soon. DeGrom landed on the injured list last weekend with right elbow inflammation and is eligible for activation in mid-May. Whether he'll be ready to go at that time remains to be seen.