DeGrom will throw the first of what will likely be a few live batting practice sessions this weekend before appearing in a Cactus League game, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McFarland estimates that it lines deGrom up to make his Cactus League debut in the second week of March. It's a quick turnaround between then and Opening Day, but the Rangers are understandably slow-playing deGrom this spring after he missed most of the last two seasons following a second Tommy John surgery. The two-time Cy Young winner might have a relatively limited workload early on in the season.