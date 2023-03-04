DeGrom (side) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
DeGrom was able to throw a bullpen session Saturday, and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy announced that the right-hander was "on schedule" for the regular season. Because of his injury history over the last two years, fantasy managers will want to pay close attention to the right-hander's development, but for now, it appears deGrom will be on the bump for Opening Day in his first year with the Rangers.
