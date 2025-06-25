Latz came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Orioles, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks over six-plus innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw had a no-hitter going through six innings as the Rangers built a 3-0 lead, but after Latz gave up a single to Ramon Laureano and walked Gunnar Henderson to begin the seventh, he had to watch from the dugout as Chris Martin served up three straight home runs to erase his chance at a win. Latz has been outstanding over his last five appearances (two starts), posting a 3.50 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 18 innings. His 14:8 K:BB over that stretch is less impressive, and suggests that he likely wouldn't sustain his current level of success if he were to receive a longer run in the rotation. With Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) on track to return from the injured list this weekend, Latz will likely head back to the bullpen.