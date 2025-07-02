Latz (undisclosed) struck out three and allowed two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings of relief en route to earning a save in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Orioles.

In his previous appearance during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles, Latz was lifted after 2.1 innings due to an apparent injury, but the Rangers felt comfortable enough with his health to turn to him in an extended relief outing two days later. Latz needed 43 pitches to record his nine outs and was credited with the first save of his career. The left-hander previously made a pair of starts in June but will likely work out of the bullpen moving forward following Nathan Eovaldi's recent return from the injured list.