Latz will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Latz was tentatively lining up for Tuesday's start, and the club confirmed the southpaw as the starter following Monday's 6-0 loss. This will mark Latz's second start of the season, though he worked 5.2 frames in relief Thursday and is stretched out to provide length, making this more of a spot start versus a bullpen game.