Latz didn't strike out a batter and allowed one run on three hits and one walk over 5.2 innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Royals.

The Rangers are without multiple members of the rotation due to injuries, and as a result, the team has resorted to three bullpen games over the last 10 days. Latz, who was primarily a starter in the minors, entered the game behind opening pitcher Shawn Armstrong and ended up making his lengthiest appearance since April 2022, when he was in the rotation at Triple-A Round Rock.. He's averaged three innings over his last four outings and might be an option to make another spot start or bulk-relief appearance next week if Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) needs more time to return from the 15-day injured list.