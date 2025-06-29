Rangers' Jacob Latz: Exits Sunday's game
Latz (undisclosed) was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Latz was replaced by Luke Jackson in he middle of an at-bat in the ninth. Wilson relays that Latz was dealing with an illness Saturday and may have been fatigued during Sunday's outing. Latz will finish the day having tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing one hit and one walk.
